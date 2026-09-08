Manuel Locatelli, Juventus captain, has suffered a lateral meniscus tear and will have to undergo surgery. For the Juventus captain, the recovery time looks set to be extremely long, from three to six months, but there is no alternative. Speaking to Gazzetta Active, Professor Roberto Rossi, director of the orthopaedics and traumatology department at Turin’s Mauriziano Umberto I Hospital, discussed the injury suffered by the Juventus midfielder. "Surgery is mandatory to save the meniscus and avoid Pogba’s fate," reads the headline on Gazzetta.it.





"It is the worst possible type of injury when it comes to the meniscus, it is the most serious meniscus injury," Rossi explains. "When the lateral meniscus is injured, as in Locatelli’s case, surgery is mandatory because they need to try to save the meniscus, so to suture it with stitches that allow it to heal, albeit with very long post-operative programmes, up to six months."



