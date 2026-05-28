Living in the shadow of Yan Diomande and co., RB Leipzig's "Lionel Messi" is enduring a season to forget

In his first full season with the Bulls, Maksimovic made little impact. A thigh injury disrupted his pre-season preparation, and although he eventually caught up on training and was declared fit by manager Ole Werner, his opportunities remained limited.

He made his substitute debut on Matchday 3 against 1. FC Köln at home and, by the winter break, had logged a further five brief Bundesliga outings. He also featured twice in the DFB-Pokal, playing just under 20 minutes against Energie Cottbus in the second round before managing only two minutes in the Round of 16.

The winter break then brought an even steeper drop in his already limited chances to impress. From that point on, Werner effectively stopped trusting the youngster. From matchday 20 on, the 18-year-old was named in the squad only five times; Werner omitted him from the other eleven competitive fixtures entirely. As a result, Maksimovic has managed just 108 minutes across ten brief outings—none longer than 23 minutes—without a single goal contribution. Before the campaign kicked off, both player and club had imagined a very different scenario.

Nevertheless, nobody in Leipzig is ready to give up on him just yet. At the end of last year, Werner stressed that Maksimovic possesses the talent to break into the first team, but needs to keep building his physical strength to earn more consistent game time.

"He's getting closer step by step; I really like the way he works because he's very clear-headed and knows exactly which areas he needs to work on, and he does so with great enthusiasm and a strong willingness," praised the RBL coach. "This is a player we're going to get a lot of enjoyment out of, because he naturally sees things on the pitch that few others do and has all the technical ability. Once he's taken the next step, he'll be an exceptional player."

To avoid a repeat of last season's fiasco, RB Leipzig is now weighing the option of loaning out the 19-year-old. Sky reports that Leipzig are weighing a season-long loan to let him gain competitive experience elsewhere. The final call rests with the player: fight for minutes in Leipzig's crowded attack or secure regular action at another club.