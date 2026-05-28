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Christian Guinin

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Living in the shadow of Yan Diomande and co., RB Leipzig's "Lionel Messi" is enduring a season to forget

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A. Maksimovic

RB Leipzig won the race to sign Andrija Maksimovic last summer, fending off stiff competition. Yet the highly touted youngster has not hit his stride at the club. Could he depart as early as this summer?

Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, West Ham United – the list of suitors keen to sign Andrija Maksimovic last summer seemed endless. Given that calibre of suitor, it was surprising that RB Leipzig won the race, securing the 18-year-old for the Bundesliga in a deal worth just over €14 million.

"He is a top talent for his age group, eager to improve every day and ready to play a key role at RB Leipzig in the near future," explained Leipzig's sporting director Marcel Schäfer at the time. "We closely monitored his development during his first season with the first team and are convinced that he is ready for the next step."

  • It came as no surprise that numerous clubs were chasing Maksimovic's signature last summer. In his first professional campaign with Red Star Belgrade, the 17-year-old made an immediate impact, contributing 20 goals (ten scored, ten assisted) in 45 competitive outings. His performances in the Champions League drew particular attention, underlining his potential on the biggest stage.

    At 17 years and 188 days, he became the youngest player to start each of his first five Champions League outings, overtaking current Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany, who had held that record for more than 20 years.

    His remarkable consistency, dynamism, passing range and dribbling ability regularly tore apart domestic defences, earning him the nickname "Messi"—less for his similarities to the Argentine great than for their shared appearance. As a child, his sister dubbed him "Messi" because of his similar haircut to "La Pulga".

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  • Andrija MaksimovicGetty Images

    Andrija Maksimovic is struggling for game time at Leipzig.

    In his first full season with the Bulls, Maksimovic made little impact. A thigh injury disrupted his pre-season preparation, and although he eventually caught up on training and was declared fit by manager Ole Werner, his opportunities remained limited.

    He made his substitute debut on Matchday 3 against 1. FC Köln at home and, by the winter break, had logged a further five brief Bundesliga outings. He also featured twice in the DFB-Pokal, playing just under 20 minutes against Energie Cottbus in the second round before managing only two minutes in the Round of 16.

    The winter break then brought an even steeper drop in his already limited chances to impress. From that point on, Werner effectively stopped trusting the youngster. From matchday 20 on, the 18-year-old was named in the squad only five times; Werner omitted him from the other eleven competitive fixtures entirely. As a result, Maksimovic has managed just 108 minutes across ten brief outings—none longer than 23 minutes—without a single goal contribution. Before the campaign kicked off, both player and club had imagined a very different scenario.

    Nevertheless, nobody in Leipzig is ready to give up on him just yet. At the end of last year, Werner stressed that Maksimovic possesses the talent to break into the first team, but needs to keep building his physical strength to earn more consistent game time.

    "He's getting closer step by step; I really like the way he works because he's very clear-headed and knows exactly which areas he needs to work on, and he does so with great enthusiasm and a strong willingness," praised the RBL coach. "This is a player we're going to get a lot of enjoyment out of, because he naturally sees things on the pitch that few others do and has all the technical ability. Once he's taken the next step, he'll be an exceptional player."

    To avoid a repeat of last season's fiasco, RB Leipzig is now weighing the option of loaning out the 19-year-old. Sky reports that Leipzig are weighing a season-long loan to let him gain competitive experience elsewhere. The final call rests with the player: fight for minutes in Leipzig's crowded attack or secure regular action at another club.

  • YAN DIOMANDE RB LEIPZIG ARTHUR CHAVES AUGSBURGGetty Images

    Maksimovic is one of several "hardship cases" at Leipzig.

    Maksimovic could be one of several Leipzig players seeking a change of scenery this summer. Overshadowed by standout signings such as Yan Diomande and Romulo—both of whom made an immediate impact in their first season with the Bulls and became key figures in the club's return to the Champions League—Maksimovic and a few other 'unlucky ones' found themselves in a difficult position.

    RB invested €72m in Conrad Harder, Johan Bakayoko, Ezechiel Banzuzi and Maksimovic last year, yet none convinced. Loans or sales are on the table. For the 18-year-old Serbian, though, patience could still yield a positive outcome for club and player alike.

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