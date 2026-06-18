Liverpool confirm £34m Victor Munoz deal as Newcastle lose transfer race for Spain World Cup star

Liverpool have officially announced the signing of Munoz after triggering the Osasuna winger's release clause. The Merseyside giants acted with speed to ensure no other suitors could interfere with the deal, with Newcastle having been beaten to the punch by their Premier League rivals.

The left winger, who is currently on World Cup duty with Spain, completed a medical at the country’s base in Tennessee in the USA and has put pen to paper on a long-term contract. While the deal is subject to a successful work permit application and international clearance, the Reds have already secured the player’s commitment, marking a significant statement of intent from the recruitment team.