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Live transfer market: from 17:30 on our YouTube channel. The whole truth about Leao, Roma between Read and Soulé, and Juventus’s coup

Transfers
AC Milan
Juventus
Roma

At 17:30, LIVE on our YouTube channel for all the day’s news.

All the news from today, Monday 3 August: the biggest stories, the done deals and the ones close to being completed. The transfer market is heating up and we're taking you inside the negotiations in Serie A and beyond.

There will also be room for questions, comments and answers, which we'll bring you live together with you.




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