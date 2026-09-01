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Live: final day of the transfer window: the long-awaited deal sealed and Al-Bulaihi to a new club

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Follow the most important news from the final day of the summer transfer window in Europe's major leagues

Football fans around the world are fixed on the final day of the 2026 summer transfer window. Deadlines are closing in across several major European leagues, and clubs are racing to wrap up their last signings before the window slams shut.

We'll follow the latest news and movements from the market in Europe and beyond around the clock, covering official deals, ongoing negotiations, anticipated transfers and every notable twist the final hours might bring before the doors close.

Italy, France and Germany all close their summer windows at 9:00 pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain shuts up shop at 12:59 am tomorrow, Wednesday. The English deadline runs slightly later, until 1:00 am on the same day.

Beyond the major European leagues, the American league's second window ends tomorrow, Wednesday, and the Dutch market closes on the same day.

Turkey keeps its window open until Friday. Mexico's market ends on 11 September, Portugal follows on the 15th, and Saudi Arabia's deadline stretches all the way to 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

  • Harry Elliott moves to La Liga

    Valencia have officially announced the signing of England's Harvey Elliott, arriving from Liverpool on loan to bolster the squad for the coming season.

    The 23-year-old is expected to add the quality Valencia need in midfield. The Spanish club wrapped up their agreement with Liverpool over the past few hours.

    Elliott joins on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season. The deal does not include an option to buy him permanently.

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  • Mostafa Mohamed returns to Turkey

    Turkish club Konyaspor announced the signing of Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed on Tuesday, handing him a three-year contract. He arrives from Nantes after a major dispute with the French club.

    The club's account on X posted a welcome video for their new man. In it, the Egyptian performs his famous bow-and-arrow celebration, the emblem of his former club Zamalek.

    Turkish football is familiar territory for Mohamed. He wore the Galatasaray shirt back in 2021.

    For more details click here

  • History-making deal in the Premier League

    Manchester City have sealed the signing of Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez in one of the biggest deals of the summer window. The two clubs have finally agreed terms on the Argentine's move to the Etihad Stadium.

    Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano broke the news that the deal was done, putting its value north of £125 million after lengthy negotiations. Fernandez now prepares to undergo a medical before completing the switch.

    That fee makes him the most expensive signing in Premier League history. He surpasses the previous record held by Sweden's Alexander Isak, who moved from Newcastle United to Liverpool for £125 million.

    For more details click here

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  • Juventus sign a Senegalese player

    Juventus have completed the loan signing of Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham for the season.

    The deal carries an obligation to buy worth £25.6 million, triggered if the player hits a number of performance-related targets during his loan spell.

  • Al-Bulaihi to Al-Shabab

    Al-Shabab have signed Saudi international defender Ali Al-Bulaihi, and the way they announced it has raised eyebrows. Some read it as a dig at their neighbours and rivals Al-Hilal.

    The club confirmed Al-Bulaihi's arrival on a one-season deal in a statement posted to their official account on "X".

    But the statement wasn't the talking point. Alongside it, Al-Shabab wrote: "Ali Al-Bulaihi at the capital's giant", borrowing the very description Al-Hilal fans use for their own team.

    For more details click here

  • Wirtz arrives in Turin

    Juventus are set to welcome German striker Nick Woltemade to Turin, having identified him as a loan target to bolster their attack this season with his physical strength and on-pitch personality.

    The striker has already touched down in Turin, where he is expected to undergo a medical before joining the Juventus ranks, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

  • Al Ittihad v Al Najma: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Ittihad announce Diaby's departure

    Saudi club Al-Ittihad have confirmed the departure of French star Moussa Diaby to Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in the current summer transfer window.

    The club posted a video on their official "X" account showcasing Diaby's most memorable moments with the team, under the title "He left a legacy and departed".

    Al-Ittihad announced their agreement to sell the French winger to Bayer Leverkusen, thanking him for his spell in their ranks.

    For more details click here

  • Finally: Barcelona announce their new striker

    Barcelona have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in the current summer transfer window.

    Barça said, in an official statement: "Arsenal and Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Gabriel Jesus to the Catalan side, with the Brazilian striker signing a three-season contract with Barcelona."

    The statement added: "Gabriel Jesus was born in São Paulo, Brazil, on 3 April 1997, and began his football career in his hometown with the club Anhanguera. He then moved to the youth ranks of Palmeiras São Paulo, one of the country's biggest clubs. He played his first matches with the team in March 2015, and won the Copa do Brasil with them in 2015 and the league in 2016, as well as being named the best player in the Brazilian league in 2016."

  • Officially: Arsenal player heads to the Bundesliga

    Arsenal have confirmed the sale of Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, 26, to Hamburg.

    Vieira arrived at the Emirates in 2022 and racked up 49 appearances for the Gunners. He spent last season on loan at Hamburg, and now makes the move permanent in a deal worth around 10 million euros.

  • Bayern Munich withdraw from the transfer market

    Bayern Munich will make no further signings before the transfer window shuts, sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed, though he left the door open for a handful of departures in the days ahead.

    Freund told the German media: "Nothing else will happen regarding new signings. As for departures, the transfer window will remain open after today in some countries, so something may happen."

    He also revealed that Sacha Boey is training away from the group as he waits on a potential exit. Hiroki Ito, meanwhile, will stay put after the club decided to keep faith in the defender.

  • Italian signing for Chelsea

    Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Italy international defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta, with the player set to officially join the squad in 2027.

    The 18-year-old made 35 appearances for Atalanta last season, his first in Bergamo, having arrived from Genoa in July 2025.

    Those displays earned Ahanor a call-up to the senior Italy side, and he won his first two caps last June.

    For more details click here

  • Senegal player from Paris to Aston Villa

    Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of the young Senegalese striker Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain, in a deal worth 55 million euros, as the 18-year-old begins a new chapter in his career in the Premier League.

    Talks had reached their final stages in recent days, with the two clubs agreeing terms over the transfer. Mbaye then travelled to England to complete his medical and sign his contract with Aston Villa.

    He arrives at Villa Park after a short but eventful spell with Paris Saint-Germain. Mbaye joined the club's academy at the age of ten before breaking into the first team, making his professional debut in August 2024 aged 16 years, 6 months and 23 days. That made him the youngest player ever to start a match for the Parisian side.

  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    A preliminary agreement on the awaited deal

    Manchester City have reached a preliminary agreement with Chelsea over the signing of Enzo Fernandez, with the deal edging closer to completion in the final hours before the transfer window closes.

    Britain's "The Sun" reports that City officials finally opened direct talks with their Premier League rivals over the 25-year-old midfielder yesterday, Monday.

    Fernandez is preparing to reunite with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who succeeded Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from the technical director's seat at the Etihad Stadium during the summer.

    For more details click here

  • Atlético Madrid make a move to sign Tagliafico

    Atletico Madrid are pushing to sign Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico from Olympique Lyon this transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

    Tagliafico has already given the green light for the move. Juventus, though, are ready to rival Atletico for his signature.

  • Richarlison's move to Everton falls through

    Richarlison won't be heading back to Everton four years on from his exit. According to Sky Sports, the Brazil striker, linked with a move away, looks set to stay at Tottenham.

    That wasn't the only setback for the Toffees. Sky Germany report that Jamie Leweling, Stuttgart's England international attacking midfielder, also turned down an offer from the Merseyside club, who had tabled 43 million euros for his signature.

    Roma couldn't strike a deal for the same player either. Everton, meanwhile, may still pull off other moves, among them a possible swoop for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

  • Chelsea player closes in on Tottenham

    Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk has edged closer to a switch to Tottenham Hotspur in the current summer transfer window.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Mykhailo Mudryk will move to Tottenham. Everything has been agreed, including the personal terms of the contract."

    "Mudryk will join Tottenham on loan for a fee, and it is also understood that the agreement includes a clause allowing the player to be bought, but it is not obligatory," Romano added.

  • Paris Saint-Germain closes the transfer window

    The Paris club spent the past 24 hours chasing one of the attacking players, but came up short.

    According to RMC, Paris Saint-Germain have wrapped up their transfer business, at least where new deals are concerned. As for departures, Portugal's Renato Sanches remains one to watch.

    Paris Saint-Germain have pulled off a historic window when it comes to outgoings, with the value of their sales reaching around 370 million euros.

  • Arsenal and Dortmund reach agreement

    Borussia Dortmund have landed a notable attacking signing from Arsenal in the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Borussia Dortmund have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal. The deal is done!".

    He added: "Nwaneri's loan for a full season from Arsenal has been agreed, after the player accepted this move in the past hours".

  • Will Icardi return to Italy?

    Lazio are weighing up a move for Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

    The player's agent, Litterio Pino, said: "Lazio? There is talk about the matter."

    At 33, Icardi has been on Galatasaray's books since 2022. Before his switch to Turkey, he spent time with Paris Saint-Germain.

  • New loan move for Grealish

    Manchester City star Jack Grealish has agreed to join Everton on loan during the current summer transfer window, having previously spent time at Aston Villa.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his "X" account: "Jack Grealish will undergo his medical on Tuesday ahead of joining Everton. The deal is done."

    He added: "An agreement has been reached with Manchester City over Grealish's loan move, after obtaining the player's approval for the transfer to Everton."