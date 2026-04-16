Lionesses striker Alessia Russo beats fellow England & Arsenal star to Women's Super League Player of the Month award as Gunners boss Renee Slegers also recognised

March was an excellent month for Russo in several competitions, with the striker on target for England and also in the Champions League as the Gunners' knocked out London rivals Chelsea. In the WSL, she started it with an assist as Arsenal beat London City Lionesses 2-0, then followed it up with a strike in victory over West Ham and a hat-trick in the north London derby win over Tottenham.

It was going to take something special to beat the forward to the Player of the Month accolade, then. Shaw was nominated after also netting a hat-trick against Spurs, for table-topping Manchester City, with Aston Villa winger Kirsty Hanson scoring three goals in her three games to put her hat in the ring. Villa's Lynn Wilms, assister of three goals in three games; Man City's Kerstin Casparij, whose performance in the 3-0 win over Man Utd was the highlight of another very consistent month; Liverpool's Ceri Holland, scorer of two goals in Liverpool's Merseyside derby win over Everton; and Lotte Wubben-Moy, who has been excellent in an Arsenal defence that kept two clean sheets in three March games, were also in the mix.

However, it was Russo who came out on top for her first Player of the Month award of this season.