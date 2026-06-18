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Khaled Mahmoud

Lionel Messi's father Jorge 'dealing with a health issue' as family hits out at 'irresponsible media attention'

L. Messi
Argentina
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Argentina vs Algeria
Algeria

The family of Lionel Messi have confirmed that the Argentina captain's father, Jorge Messi, is currently "dealing with a health issue" that has required medical supervision. In a strongly-worded statement, the family hit out at the "irresponsible" speculation that has emerged regarding Jorge's condition during the 2026 World Cup in North America.

  • Messi family confirms Jorge's medical issue

    After a period of intense speculation regarding Jorge's well-being, the Messi family have come out to provide clarity on the situation.

    While providing a positive update on his recovery, the family did not hold back in their criticism of how the news has been handled by certain outlets. They expressed significant distress over "irresponsible" rumours about Jorge, who is now recovering under medical supervision.

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    Messi family statement on Jorge's health

    Per ESPN, the Messi family said in a statement: "The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently going through a health-related situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably within the condition he is experiencing. In light of the reports, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort with the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some people have treated what is strictly a private family matter. The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest relatives have real and accurate information regarding Jorge’s condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come directly from the family and its official channels should not be considered valid or truthful.

    "At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest. We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern we have received, and we ask that Jorge’s privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy - as well as that of his entire family - be respected throughout this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated in due course by the family and through the appropriate channels. Thank you for your understanding."

  • Messi makes more World Cup history

    Messi has made a stunning start to the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina began their title defence with a 3-0 win over Algeria. The captain kicked off the tournament with a magnificent hat-trick, though he was visibly overcome with emotion and wept after his first goal. Messi later explained that his tears stemmed from difficult days and personal matters completely unrelated to football, expressing gratitude to his team-mates and the delegation for giving him the strength to get through it.

    This incredible three-goal performance did more than just secure the three points; it also allowed Messi to equal Miroslav Klose's historic record as the joint-all-time top scorer in World Cup history, bringing his tournament tally to 16 goals.

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    What comes next for Argentina?

    Argentina, currently competing in Group J, will look to solidify their position at the top of the standings when they face Austria on June 22. Their upcoming opponents also enjoyed a successful start to the tournament, securing a 3-1 victory over Jordan in the opening round. Following this crucial clash, Messi and the Albiceleste squad will conclude their group-stage campaign with a final match against Jordan.

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