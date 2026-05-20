Lionel Messi Way! Inter Miami & Argentina GOAT gets his own street near New York as 2026 World Cup fever grips the United States

The Argentine icon, who led his nation to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is now seeing his name etched into the geography of the United States. Residents of Berkeley Heights, a suburb located in Union County, New Jersey, have officially sanctioned the creation of "Leo Messi Way" to celebrate the legendary forward.

The town, which has a population of just over 13,000, chose a specific section of Sherman Avenue to bear the name of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. This gesture serves as a permanent reminder of the impact the Inter Miami captain has had on the sport in North America since his high-profile arrival in Major League Soccer.



