Lionel Messi insists 'very special' Neymar 'deserves' Brazil World Cup call-up & claims ex-Barcelona team-mate 'will always be one of the best'

Messi has called for Neymar to be included in Brazil's upcoming World Cup squad, regardless of his recent form or fitness battles. The Albiceleste legend, who shared the pitch with Neymar at both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, believes the tournament needs its biggest stars on the grandest stage.

Speaking on the Lo del Pollo show, Messi said: "We want the best players to be there [at the World Cup] and Neymar, no matter his form, will always be one of them. It would be wonderful to see him at the World Cup because of what he means to Brazil and to football. I hope he can be there, but I can't be objective, because he always has to be there. I can't be objective. Neymar is a friend. Obviously, I'd love for him to be at the World Cup, for good things to happen to him because he deserves it for the kind of person he is. And I hope he can be there."