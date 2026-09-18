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Moataz Elgammal

'I like him a lot on the left' - France manager Zinedine Zidane settles Kylian Mbappe captaincy debate and reveals tactical plans

Z. Zidane
K. Mbappe
France
Real Madrid
UEFA Nations League A

As the new France manager, Zinedine Zidane has outlined his tactical vision for Kylian Mbappe, confirming the star will remain captain while hinting at a positional change. The legendary coach also addressed concerns about the forward's defensive work rate and tactfully avoided discussing the political controversies surrounding the national team ahead of the 2027 elections.

  • Tactical plans and captaincy confirmed

    Zidane has officially started his tenure, announcing his first 23-man squad on Friday for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. According to RMC Sport, the new boss confirmed that Mbappe will retain the captaincy under his leadership.

    However, the manager hinted that the attacker might not play as a central striker. Discussing the star's versatility within a refreshed squad featuring five uncapped players, Zidane stated that the forward is comfortable across the frontline but revealed his own preference. "He is capable of playing in all three positions. He has said it himself," Zidane explained during his press conference. "Me, for example, I like him a lot on the left."

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  • Kylian Mbappe France 2026 World Cup captainGetty

    Defensive demands for the captain

    Beyond positional adjustments, Zidane was questioned about Mbappe and his defensive contributions, a topic frequently debated since his recent transfer. Real Madrid have faced scrutiny in Spain regarding their attackers' work rates, and a journalist raised the perceived lack of defensive investment. Zidane quickly shut down the criticism and outlined his expectations for his captain and the rest of the team.

    "It is a false subject, a false debate, it will have to be managed like all the other players," Zidane asserted. "When we do not have the ball, we will have to make an effort. It will not be a problem for Kylian."

  • Avoiding the political spotlight

    The press conference also touched upon non-football matters, particularly the 2027 French presidential elections and the recent controversy involving Mbappe refusing to wear a t-shirt supporting Ceuta residents in its entirety.

    Zidane firmly declined to enter the political arena or share his personal beliefs publicly. "I am going to dedicate myself to this task, manager of the France national team," Zidane remarked. "However, I have convictions like everyone else, I am a citizen. As for sharing them... Everyone does as they want, but I am going to try to dedicate myself to this task." The manager remains strictly focused on football.

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    France prepare for new era

    France will kick off the Zidane era on September 25 when they travel to Kocaeli to face Turkiye in League A. Following this opening test, the squad will visit Brussels to play Belgium just three days later. Fans will be watching closely to see if Mbappe is deployed on the left wing and how this refreshed French squad adapts to the new defensive demands.

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
France crest
France
FRA