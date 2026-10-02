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Licina CremoneseGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Licina, assist and injury in the friendly against Juventus: at J|Medical for checks

A. Licina
Juventus
Cremonese

Issue to assess for the young talent

Juventus are on the pitch against Cremonese in a friendly, with Adin Licina among those involved. The young German talent, owned by Juventus and currently on loan at the grigiorossa side, is using the game to pick up minutes and keep developing physically and tactically.


As TuttoJuve.com have learned, after taking a knock during the match, Licina was taken to J|Medical for checks on his right hand. The player has in fact suffered a problem to the limb, which was immediately bandaged by the medical staff as a precaution.


  • Tests carried out at the JMedical will give a clearer picture of the young midfielder's condition. For now, the extent of the injury still needs to be assessed, with hope that it is only a minor problem and that Licina can continue his development away from Turin without setbacks.

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Serie B
S.S. Arezzo crest
S.S. Arezzo
ARE
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE
Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV