'We can't lose another defender' - Liam Rosenior fearing 'serious' Trevoh Chalobah injury blow as Chelsea defender stretchered off against PSG

The night went from bad to worse for Chelsea as Chalobah was stretchered off with an injury late in the game after the hosts had already utilised all five of their available substitutes. The defender's departure left the Blues to navigate the final minutes with 10 men, adding physical insult to the scoreboard injury on a disappointing European evening.

Speaking after the whistle, Rosenior revealed the early diagnosis from the medical department. "Trevoh, I just asked the medical team. He's got a high ankle sprain, so I'm praying it's nothing too serious because we can't lose another defender," the manager explained.

The loss of Chalobah is particularly biting given that Chelsea were already missing two right-backs - Reece James and Malo Gust - for the clash.