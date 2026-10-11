No star has fans more excited than Ammar Al-Ghamdi. The Al-Ittihad striker takes centre stage when his side host Al-Khaleej in the closing match of the round.

Al-Ghamdi ranks among the standout performers of this season's Joy Elite League, and arguably stands above the lot. His decisive goals, struck in all manner of ways, make the case for him.

The young forward hit his peak in the last round. His hat-trick fired Al-Ittihad to a 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly and earned him the competition's best player award for September.

That strike made it four games running on the scoresheet, taking Al-Ghamdi to six goals in the current Joy Elite League campaign. He'll be looking to add to that tally against Al-Khaleej.