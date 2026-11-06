Talk about the capital derby's top scorer and all eyes turn to Abdulrahman Al-Anazi. The Al-Nassr striker has been the standout this season, finding the net five times so far.

Yet another man in this derby has matched that tally. Battal Al-Harthi, the Al-Riyadh striker, has also bagged five goals and impressed throughout his campaign in the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Al-Harthi has drawn a blank in the last two rounds, though, failing to score in the 1-0 win over Al-Khaleej and then the 1-0 victory over Al-Hazm.

That barren spell might sting the young forward, but it should only sharpen his hunger to rediscover his scoring touch. What better stage to do it than against opponents as strong as Al-Nassr, in the Saudi capital derby.