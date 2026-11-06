Al-Ettifaq boast one of the finest assist-makers around in Abdulhakim Maghfouri, a gifted left-footer who has sprinkled his magic across this season's Joy Elite League.
One of Al-Ettifaq's standout signings this term, Maghfouri arrived last summer after lighting up Al-Taawoun's under-18 side.
Four goals created in this season's Saudi under-21 league, the latest against Al-Ansar in the last round, place him among the top providers so far.
Nor has he gone quiet in front of goal. Maghfouri has netted twice for Al-Ettifaq in this season's Joy Elite League, most recently against NEOM in the round before last.
Now the young man wants more. His next test is the pick of the tenth round, a clash with second-placed Al-Ahli.