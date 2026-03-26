According to a report by ESPN, the club from the Saudi Arabian Pro League is said to have resumed negotiations with the Egyptian superstar.
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Leaving Liverpool FC this summer: first club to show interest in Mohamed Salah?
In the past, Al-Ittihad had repeatedly been linked with Salah, but nothing ever materialised in terms of a transfer. Things had quietened down following the 33-year-old’s contract extension in April 2025, but the surprise news of his departure at the end of the season has reignited the rumours.
According to the ESPN report, Al Qadsiah is the only other club said to have the financial resources to fund a move for Salah to the desert. CR7’s club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the former club of Brazil’s superstar Neymar, are reportedly not in the running.
A potential suitor would apparently not have to pay a transfer fee for the Egyptian. Despite his contract running until 2027, Salah and Liverpool are said to have agreed that the player could leave the Reds on a free transfer.
- Getty Images Sport
Salah leaves Liverpool: "I can't even put it into words"
On Tuesday, Salah announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season. "Unfortunately, the day has now come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. I could never have imagined how much this club, this city and the people would become a part of my life. Liverpool is not just a club. It is a passion. I cannot even put it into words," said the 33-year-old in a video posted on X.
In his nearly nine years in the LFC shirt, Salah has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances. This puts him third on Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring list, behind Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285).
Mohamed Salah's 2025–26 season
Games
34
Minutes played
2685
Goals
10
Assists
9