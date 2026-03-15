Motta 6.5: just one avoidable mistake in the first half. After that, at least three decisive interventions and plenty of confidence when coming off his line.





Marusic 6.5: set up Isaksen with a perfectly weighted pass. Did his best to close down the spaces on that flank to limit Milan’s crosses.





Provstgaard 6.5: threw himself into every challenge to try and make Motta feel more secure behind him. As usual, he made his presence felt in the air too





Gila 7: put up a wall in front of the penalty area. Always sharp in leading the line and anticipating Leao’s moves. Decisive in the closing stages with two monumental tackles in the box.





Tavares 6.5: Unstoppable when he accelerates. Single-handedly threw Milan’s entire right flank into disarray.





Patric 6: struggled against Milan’s pressing, but still managed to contain Modric when the Croatian came forward.





Taylor 6.5: deserved better luck in the first half with his left-footed shot from a tight angle that crashed against the crossbar. Still, he did a great job in both phases of play. (replaced by Belahyane in the 44th minute of the second half)





Dele-Bashiru 6: puts a lot of grit into everything he does. He isn’t always perfect, but he never gives up in the middle.





Isasken 8: Pavlovic and Estupinian were driven to distraction by him. Cool in front of Maignan for the 1-0. On nights like this, he’s almost unmarkable. He also made himself useful in defence, winning back several balls. (from 22’st Pedro 5.5: he didn’t handle at least a couple of possessions in the attacking third very well in the closing minutes. We expect more composure from him)





Maldini 5.5: squanders a good chance on the counter-attack to make it 2-0 in the first half. He plays a lot of lay-offs, but also makes many poor decisions when he needs to try his luck. (from 22’st Dia 6: helps relieve the Rossoneri’s late pressing by working well on long balls)





Zaccagni 5.5: Barely involved in the attacking play. At least he made himself useful in defence to help Tavares. (from 37’st Cancellieri n/a)





Manager Sarri 8: A tactical masterpiece from the Tuscan manager, who kept Milan’s star players in check and caused the Rossoneri problems with his width on the flanks. Clear-headed management of substitutions, and the result came about largely thanks to the defensive preparation for the match.