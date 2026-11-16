Lazio injury update: no injury for Frattesi, Zaccagni and Nuno Tavares improving

Next matches LAZ Serie A 09:00 LEC

Gennaro Gattuso has more reason to feel optimistic about Lazio’s upcoming matches. His squad entered the international break with numerous absentees and its first minor injury crisis of the season. Then came news from the Italy camp that Davide Frattesi, one of the squad’s best and most in-form players, had suffered a muscle injury.

Further medical checks and scans today gave Gattuso encouragement for the rest of the season. Italy midfielder Frattesi, captain Mattia Zaccagni and Nuno Tavares all underwent tests. The club issued a joint update offering hope, although all three are unlikely to be available against Lecce on Saturday the 21st at 3pm.