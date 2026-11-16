Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Frattesi Bologna LazioGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Lazio injury update: no injury for Frattesi, Zaccagni and Nuno Tavares improving

Lazio
Serie A
Lazio vs Lecce
Lecce

Good news has come from Lazio’s medical team at Formello on the fitness problems affecting Zaccagni, Nuno Tavares and Davide Frattesi.

Next matches
LAZ

LAZ

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

Gennaro Gattuso has more reason to feel optimistic about Lazio’s upcoming matches. His squad entered the international break with numerous absentees and its first minor injury crisis of the season. Then came news from the Italy camp that Davide Frattesi, one of the squad’s best and most in-form players, had suffered a muscle injury.

Further medical checks and scans today gave Gattuso encouragement for the rest of the season. Italy midfielder Frattesi, captain Mattia Zaccagni and Nuno Tavares all underwent tests. The club issued a joint update offering hope, although all three are unlikely to be available against Lecce on Saturday the 21st at 3pm.

  • Will Zaccagni return to group training soon?

    Captain Mattia Zaccagni is the only one with a real chance of facing Lecce. Scans confirmed that the swelling in the winger’s left thigh has improved. His return to group training will be assessed in the coming days.

    THE STATEMENT: "Zaccagni underwent an MRI scan, which confirmed a further improvement in the post-traumatic swelling of the quadriceps in his left thigh. The development of his pain symptoms will be assessed in the coming days ahead of a possible return to group training.

  • Tavares improving

    The news for winger Nuno Tavares is less reassuring, but still positive. The injury he sustained against Napoli has begun to resolve.

    "Nuno Tavares underwent an MRI scan, which showed an improvement in the injury sustained during the match against Napoli. The player is continuing his physiotherapy programme as planned"

  • No injury for Frattesi

    Davide Frattesi is doing much better. He still has muscle fatigue, but sustained no injury in Italy’s win over France. Mancini sent him back to Formello, where an MRI scan revealed no serious problems.

    THE STATEMENT: "Davide Frattesi, who returned early from international duty with Italy, underwent an MRI scan, which confirmed muscle fatigue without any injury. The player will be monitored in the coming days"

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
LAZ

LAZ

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC