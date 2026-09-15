First came the summer courtship, then the change of direction, then the renewed interest and fresh acceleration. And now? The deal is collapsing and, barring a sensational twist, that will be that. The Mauro Icardi saga with Lazio has effectively reached its end, with the former Inter striker still a free agent and ready to listen to other offers on a free transfer.
Translated by
Lazio, Icardi moves further away: Gattuso and the club’s finances behind the no
Economic doubts
Different reasons sit behind the no, pulling in two diametrically opposed directions, yet both are fundamental. The first concerns the club's finances, which, as is well known, are under strain above all because of the squad cost ratio, the index that measures the impact of team costs on the club's annual accounts and determines registration for the league and the various freedoms on the transfer market. In essence Icardi was never really offered a contract and a salary close to his demands, despite the effort made by the club, who neither wanted nor were able to go any further.
Gattuso’s no
Back in the summer, Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso was already the one raising the biggest doubts about this possible transfer.
The Argentine does not fit the style of play he wants from his striker. More importantly, he chose and approved the signing of Andrea Pinamonti at the end of the transfer window as his starting No 9 and has no intention of going back on the faith he has placed in the former Sassuolo man. Signing Icardi would not only heap unnecessary pressure on the Italian striker, it would also put his own decision under scrutiny.
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