First came the summer courtship, then the change of direction, then the rekindled interest and fresh acceleration. Now? The breakdown in talks that, barring a sensational twist, looks definitive. The Mauro Icardi saga with Lazio has effectively reached the end, with the former Inter striker still among the free agents and ready to listen to further offers on a free transfer.
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Lazio, Icardi move further away: Gattuso and the club’s finances behind the no
Economic doubts
Two very different reasons sit behind that no, pulling in opposite directions, but both matter. The first concerns the club’s finances, which, as is well known, are under strain above all because of the squad cost ratio, the index measuring the impact of team costs on the club’s annual accounts, which determines registration for the league and the various freedoms on the transfer market. In essence, Icardi was never really offered a contract and a salary close to his demands, despite the effort made by the club, who did not want to and could not go any further.
Gattuso’s no
Moreover, Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso had already raised the biggest doubts about this move in the summer.
The Argentine does not fit the style of play he wants. Above all, he chose and approved the signing of Andrea Pinamonti as his first-choice No 9 at the end of the transfer window and has no intention of rowing back on the faith he has placed in the former Sassuolo man. Signing Icardi would not only heap unnecessary pressure on the Italian striker, it would also put Gattuso's own choices under the spotlight.
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