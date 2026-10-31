"Last year I travelled a lot and watched a lot of matches as national-team manager. The league was not as good as it is this year, and the improvements are clear: the amount of playing time has increased, as has what teams are offering. We have moved a little closer to the Premier League style. There are lots of goals, and we have seen records set in individual rounds of matches. There is no playacting: when you take a knock, you stay off for one minute. Not wasting time over throw-ins is an incredible change. We have always complained about trying to be clever. There will be time to discuss refereeing errors later. I argued with my players in training while acting as the referee, then afterwards I went through it with the match analyst and saw that I had got three decisions wrong. Refereeing is difficult. It is true that there is also VAR, but it depends on the guidelines and how they organise things. Today, credit is due: the football is more fluid and faster, and I am happy about that."