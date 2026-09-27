Lazio, 2-0 in a friendly with goals from Pinamonti and Diogo Leite. Gattuso: "The long break is strange, we hope we do not pay the price"

After the match, Rino Gattuso told the club's official channels: "If we are where we are, it is because there is a desire to work and suffer. The compliments for the start to the season? They should go to the lads. The match against Mantova was a surprise for us too, we saw first-hand that, if we want to do certain things, there is no middle ground because we have already paid the price. The team come here with a smile, they accept the hard work and if this atmosphere remains as it is now, we can take a lot of satisfaction".





On the three-week break for international duty: "It is strange and we hope not to pay the price, it has never happened and we have to be good at doing as little damage as possible. When you stop for 20 days the adrenaline drops, we have to be good at not letting the temperature drop".