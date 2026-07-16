Lamine Yamal sits out Spain training with strapping on left thigh ahead of World Cup final clash with Lionel Messi's Argentina

The Spanish national team has returned to the training pitch for the first time since securing their place in the 2026 World Cup final. However, the atmosphere at the camp was tinged with caution as both Yamal and Pedro Porro were forced to train away from the main group. Yamal was spotted wearing a visible bandage on his left thigh, sparking fears regarding his availability for the biggest game of his young career.

Yamal finished the semi-final victory against France feeling the aftereffects of a heavy blow. The knock occurred during a pivotal moment in the match when Lucas Digne brought him down inside the penalty area, resulting in the spot-kick that Mikel Oyarzabal converted to open the scoring. While the adrenaline of the match saw him through to the final whistle, the pain intensified once the area cooled down at the team’s hotel in Dallas.