'This is Lamine Yamal's moment' - Spain talisman 'incredibly excited' for World Cup despite injury as Luis de la Fuente confirms group-stage plan

Addressing the immense public anticipation surrounding his teenage forward, De la Fuente stated during RTVE and EFE's 'Los Desayunos' program: "He's incredibly excited. He's incredibly eager. He's very young but very mature. And he knows this is his moment. And in life, you have to seize your opportunities.

"You never know how you'll be at the next World Cup. And this is Lamine Yamal's moment. He's very good, and he'll only get better as his teammates help him perform at his best. In my opinion, we have the best players in the world in many positions, and that will help him perform even better."