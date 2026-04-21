Lamine Yamal admits aim to 'follow in footsteps' of Lionel Messi after Barcelona wonderkid named Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year

Upon collecting the trophy, Yamal expressed immense pride in becoming the inaugural recipient of the Young Sportsperson category, especially given the standard set by Messi. The Argentine remains the only footballer in history to claim the main World Sportsman of the Year title, a feat he first achieved in 2020 before claiming it again in 2023.

Reflecting on the legacy of the man he hopes to emulate at the Nou Camp, Yamal said: "I am very happy to be the first to receive this award for best young athlete. It is a source of pride. When you realise an athlete isn’t just a legend of their sport but of all sports - Messi, who for me is the best player in history, and if he isn’t the greatest athlete ever, he’s definitely in that conversation with all of them.

"He’s more than an idol. I think everyone respects him for everything he’s done. He’s been part of the childhood of every kid when we played in the park or at school, and I hope I’ll be able to follow in his footsteps."