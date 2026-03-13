Kylian Mbappe not ready for Real Madrid return but Alvaro Arbeloa holding out hope for Man City trip

After missing their last four matches with a knee issue, Mbappe will not return for their La Liga clash against Elche on Saturday. Despite the World Cup winner making significant strides in his rehabilitation, the medical staff and technical team have opted for a cautious approach.

The decision reflects the high stakes of the upcoming week, with the club prioritising Mbappe's fitness for the European stage. Arbeloa is keen to ensure his star man is at 100 per cent capacity before returning to competitive action, avoiding any risk of a long-term setback during the domestic run-in.