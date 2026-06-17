Kylian Mbappe 'incredibly proud' after becoming France's all-time top scorer as forward aims to close Lionel Messi gap

Taking to social media to reflect on his monumental achievement, the France captain shared his gratitude and ambition with his followers. In an emotional Instagram post, the prolific forward wrote: "58 goals. A great pride to be able to become the top scorer in the history of our national team, a country that has seen so many great players pass through. Thank you to all my team-mates, the staff and the FFF for the eternal trust since the first day. And thank you to you for your support. We continue, there is still a lot to do..."



