Kylian Mbappe revealed as EA SPORTS FC 27 cover star! Record-breaking Real Madrid & France Galactico returns as the face of iconic gaming franchise after four-year absence

Mbappe has been officially revealed as the primary cover star for EA Sports' upcoming gaming flagship, FC 27. The 27-year-old French captain, who recently captured the world's attention with a stunning 10-goal masterclass at the FIFA World Cup, is set to headline both the premier Ultimate Edition and EA Sports FC Mobile packages.

The visual announcement sees Mbappe proudly donning the iconic white kit of the historical European champions, marking a major milestone for both the player and his club.

Jeff Sharma, Vice President of Franchise Strategy and Marketing at EA SPORTS, spoke highly of the selection. He stated: "Kylian’s achievements for both club and country have established him as one of the defining players of his generation.



