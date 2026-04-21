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KSI 'lining up' Premier League cult hero to take Dagenham & Redbridge managerial reins from Andy Carroll
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Nolan linked with Dagenham role
Dagenham & Redbridge are considering a move for Nolan following his recent departure from League One side Northampton Town, according to Pete O'Rourke from Football Insider. The 43-year-old has been out of work since last month, while the Daggers currently sit 13th in the sixth tier after a period of significant administrative upheaval. Despite the increased public profile brought by KSI’s ownership, results on the pitch have remained inconsistent as the club prepares for its final fixture of the season.
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Carroll’s playing ambitions
Current caretaker manager Carroll has overseen a respectable run of form but remains keen to continue his playing career rather than committing to a full-time role in the dugout. The veteran striker has been balancing coaching duties with his on-field responsibilities since the dismissal of Lee Bradbury.
Speaking to The Sun last month, the former England international maintained that he isn't prepared to hang up his boots just yet, regardless of his brief stint in the dugout: "Management was never something I wanted to do. But I always knew that if there was a chance for me to do it, I could. It's something that is exciting me at the minute. I'm really happy with the way it is going, but I never thought about it and it just fell on my lap.
"I want to play football. I'm still contracted here to play football and that's what I want to do every single day. If that includes having the manager's job alongside it, so be it. But being the boss permanently and not being able to play football isn't something I'd do right now."
KSI’s Premier League vision
The potential appointment of Nolan would represent a major statement of intent for a club currently operating in the regionalised sixth division. KSI has been vocal about his long-term desire to replicate his virtual "Race to Division One" success in a real-world setting.
Outlining his lofty ambitions for the East London outfit and his passion for the project, KSI said: "It's surreal, bro, out of this world. The idea of it excites me so much. Years ago, I saw the excitement, the happiness, the joy. I want to bring that back and then surpass it. I want the place to be pumping, I want it to be rocking, I want it to be an event whenever you come here.
"Playing a video game and owning a football club is very different, I know that, but with Race to Division One, it was a journey. It was hard, but in the end, I did it. With this club, I want to do the unthinkable.
"I want to take Dagenham and Redbridge to the Premier League. It's obviously going to take time, but I'd say the realistic goal is getting out of this league and entering the National League. We need to improve the team, make some additions that really take it to another level, and I want to build the community."
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A defining summer window
Nolan must decide if he is ready to drop down three divisions as he looks to rebuild his reputation following a difficult end to his tenure at Northampton. The Daggers face a critical off-season where recruitment and structural changes will be vital to satisfying the owner’s public demand for rapid promotion. They will play their final game of the 2025-26 campaign away at Slough Town on Saturday.