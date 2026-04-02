Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-CAN-2024-GUI-SENAFP
GOAL

Translated by

Koulibaly: It was Bono who told me the shocking news of Morocco’s victory… and I knew Benzema was coming

K. Koulibaly
Y. Bounou
Al Hilal
Morocco
Senegal
Saudi Pro League
Africa Cup of Nations
K. Benzema
Senegal
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
France

Sensational comments from the Senegalese star

Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, star of Al-Hilal, has revealed a major bombshell regarding the controversial decision announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to award Morocco the Africa Cup of Nations title at the expense of his own national team.

CAF had awarded the title to Morocco at the expense of Senegal following the heated events that took place during the final between the two sides, which had ended in a 1-0 victory for the ‘Lions of Teranga’.

  • The shock of losing the Africa Cup of Nations

    Koulibaly said in a press interview: “Bono was the first to tell me about the decision; he’d received a call from someone, then he joked to me, ‘We’re the champions now, not you,’ and then I saw the CAF decision.”

    Read also... In the presence of Ronaldo’s friend... Brazilian presenter recalls Messi’s insult!

    He added: “I didn’t believe it at first and felt shocked, but I told myself I had to focus on the team, because we were due to play a match the following day.”

    He continued: “This didn’t affect my relationship with Yassine Bounou, because I have a great relationship with him, and I carried on with my life after that shocking news.”


    • Advertisement
  • Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Behind the scenes of the Benzema deal

    He revealed behind-the-scenes details of his conversation with Frenchman Karim Benzema, prior to the latter’s move to Al-Hilal during the last winter transfer window, in a deal that attracted widespread attention and sparked much controversy within the football community.

    Al-Hilal had announced the signing of Benzema for a season and a half, after the latter decided to terminate his contract with Al-Ittihad.

    Kalidou Koulibaly said of the matter: “Three days before Karim Benzema signed, I contacted him directly to check on his situation, and I asked him if he was close to joining. He told me that he was indeed at an advanced stage of negotiations and that things were progressing positively.”

    He continued: “I kept in touch with him during that period, especially as talk within the team grew about the possibility of him joining, until the day of the Al Ahly match, when the deal was officially finalised.”

    He added: “On that day, we sent him a photo from inside the stadium to confirm that he would be there the following day, which boosted everyone’s enthusiasm within the team.”

  • Life in Saudi Arabia

    Koulibaly spoke about life in Saudi Arabia, saying: “I feel very comfortable; I fit in naturally within Saudi society.”

    He added: “The Saudi league is improving day by day, with fantastic potential in terms of organisation, players and other aspects, and I expect it to become like the top leagues in the world.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting