Borussia Dortmund and Racing Genk are locked in a real game of chess as they shape the future of Konstantinos Karetsas, a talented attacking midfielder born in 2007 with a Greek passport who is on the books of the Belgian side. AC Milan are also in the picture, though more on the fringes, having liked this type of player for some time and seeing him as a perfect fit in the right attacking midfield role in the 3-4-2-1 that new manager Rubén Amorim has in mind.
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Konstantinos Karetsas in the balance between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund: the latest on the offers, Genk’s asking price and what Rafa Leao has to do with it
Arm wrestle
Right now, the situation is this: Borussia Dortmund have made the most concrete move, tabling a series of official offers that still fall short of Genk's demands. According to Sky Deutschland, the latest improved bid, submitted last Tuesday, was €30 million plus bonuses (taking it to €35 million) and a percentage of any future resale. The Belgian club, aware that the player already has an agreement with the Germans until June 2031, are still holding firm and continue to demand a guaranteed fee of €35 million, which with bonuses could rise to as much as €40 million.
What AC Milan are doing
AC Milan, who have run into some tough negotiations with Belgian clubs in recent seasons, with Charles De Ketelaere and Ardon Jashari at Club Brugge proving the point, are staying in a holding pattern for now. With Rafael Leao in a delicate situation, as he is a player on the way out (still in the sights of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray) and whose sale would free up significant resources, the Rossoneri have not yet made their move for Karetsas, although they have not hidden their admiration for the player. A possible turning point is expected at the start of next week, when Borussia Dortmund hope to make the decisive move to bring the Greece international to the Ruhr, but when, according to reports in the Greek press, AC Milan could also make their move by submitting an opening offer to beat the competition.
For now, there is Ossola
Today’s friendly in Glasgow against Celtic will give Amorim plenty to work with. In his first two weeks at AC Milan, he has focused on Samuel Chukwueze (back from his loan spell at Fulham) as a versatile option in the centre-right area of the pitch, both as an attacking midfielder and as an inverted wing-back, and on 2007-born Lorenzo Ossola, a product of Milan’s youth sector who has caught the Portuguese coach’s eye. After the feedback from this first pre-season test, he could push owner Gerry Cardinale to move quickly for a top-level reinforcement in the attacking midfield role.
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