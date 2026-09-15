Even after Randal Kolo Muani's dreadful display against Sassuolo, Luciano Spalletti has not given up on the French striker: "We need to play more through Kolo Muani. When the opponents go man to man, you play into the centre-forward, get him to hold it up and then support him. Instead, we only did it a few times, although in some cases he has to be more ruthless, that is true". Spalletti has little choice, and he cannot say anything else. Alongside Nick Woltemade, Kolo Muani is one of only two out-and-out strikers in the Juventus squad, excluding Arek Milik (left out of the UEFA and Serie A lists), and the manager certainly cannot hang him out to dry in September, quite apart from the barb after the match against Frosinone.
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Kolo Muani, that lost ball and a €50 million obsession who cannot score: with NEC and Atalanta the last chances
That lost ball
Against Sassuolo, Kolo Muani was a ghost in every phase of play: finding space, controlling the ball and in front of goal. He did not attempt a single shot and, when the chance finally came, in the 94th minute, instead of shooting he stubbornly persisted with a disastrous dribble in the box, losing the ball that sparked Sassuolo’s 3-2 goal, scored (reluctantly) by former Juventus player Adzic, and fraying the nerves of everyone around Juventus, from the manager to the fans.
Spalletti’s choices
Spalletti is still backing Kolo Muani in public, and he can hardly do anything else. In practice, though, the Certaldo-born manager is weighing up every option at his disposal, because Thursday's Europa League game against NEC Nijmegen and, above all, Sunday's league clash with Atalanta already look like a key turning point in Juventus's season. Over the next two matches, Kolo Muani will certainly still get space and chances to play and to find the net, a goal he has yet to score this season. What remains to be seen is whether he will get them both times as a starter, or from the bench. And whether he will do so as a lone striker or alongside Woltemade and, in that case, whether he will be the one furthest forward, with the German in the hole, or the other way round. Either way, the former Tottenham man's chances will be limited, and every minute on the pitch from now on will matter.
A low-profile obsession
Given his current form, Kolo Muani hardly looks like a player worth such relentless pursuit. Yet it remains a mystery why three Juventus executives, at different times, chased the 1998-born forward almost obsessively. First Giuntoli, who brought him in on loan in January 2025, then Comolli, who pursued him in vain throughout the summer of 2025, and finally Carnevali, who after lengthy negotiations in the summer of 2026 signed him on a permanent deal for the significant sum of 38 million plus 12 million in bonuses.
"We cannot think that Juventus have become a club of a lower level than they are. We are in a cycle, there will be difficulties and also chances to return to the top," Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali said yesterday. That only reinforces the sense that the push to focus on Kolo Muani belongs entirely to a Juve side now struggling to pull themselves out of a place beneath their history. Juventus once had the pulling power to sign France's number one in every position, from Platini to Zidane, via Deschamps, Trezeguet, Lilian Thuram, Vieira and Pogba. Today, by contrast, the Old Lady need a year to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin, a player who was not called up for the World Cup and who is not (at least) among the ten strongest French forwards at the moment.
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