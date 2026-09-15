Given his current form, Kolo Muani still doesn't explain why as many as three Juventus directors, at different times, chased the 1998-born player with something close to obsession. First Giuntoli, who brought him in on loan in January 2025, then Comolli, who pursued him in vain throughout the summer of 2025, and finally Carnevali, who after lengthy negotiations in the summer of 2026 signed him on a permanent deal for the sizeable fee of 38 million plus 12 million in bonuses.





"We cannot think that Juventus have become a club of a lower level than they are. We are in a cycle, there will be difficulties and also the possibility of returning to the top", Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali said yesterday. And that is exactly the point: the feeling now is that the decision to go all in on Kolo Muani belongs entirely to a Juventus side who are still struggling to climb out of a place beneath their own history. Once, Juventus could afford, for example, France's number ones in every position, from Platini to Zidane, with Deschamps, Trezeguet, Lilian Thuram, Vieira and Pogba in between. Today, by contrast, the Old Lady need a year to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin, a player who was not called up for the World Cup and who is not, at least, among the ten strongest French forwards around at the moment.



