Kluivert tells Koora that the Morocco-Senegal final saw "bizarre" events, describes Marmoush as a brilliant signing for Barcelona, and asks, "Why shouldn't Salah join?"

The Netherlands will reach the World Cup quarter-finals, and the fact that they have yet to win the tournament remains a "big mystery".

France are the favourites to win the title, and I expect Harry Kane to claim the Golden Boot.

Hamza Abdulkarim still needs time, while Salah deserves greater respect.

In my view, Messi remains ahead of Ronaldo, and here are my picks for La Liga and the Champions League winners.

The Saudi Pro League represents a unique opportunity for me and my sons.

In football, certain names transcend goals and trophies, becoming legacies that span generations. Patrick Kluivert, the Dutch legend, is one such name, having left his mark from Amsterdam to Barcelona and from European pitches to coaching posts worldwide.

He burst onto the scene as a clinical Ajax striker, lifting the Champions League trophy at a tender age, then carried his goalscoring prowess to Barcelona, where he ranked among the club's most prolific attackers during the early 2000s. He was also a key figure for the Netherlands national team, part of a generation that repeatedly reached finals without lifting a major trophy.

After hanging up his boots, he moved into coaching, gaining experience alongside compatriots such as Louis van Gaal with the Netherlands, and with Seedorf for Cameroon, before taking the reins of Indonesia and several European posts—a journey driven by his passion for the game and his drive to mentor the next generation.

In this exclusive interview, Kluivert speaks to Koora about his memories, his take on today's game, his future coaching ambitions, and the possibility of working in the Arab region. He also looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup, sharing his picks for the main contenders and assessing his home nation's prospects.

He also shares frank opinions on his former club Barcelona's continental drought, assesses current stars like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, and tackles hot-button issues that keep fans debating. Here is the full interview: