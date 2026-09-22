"I can't wait to get back to my little girl. Becoming a father at this age is an incredible emotion. I don't think there's any greater joy. Nigeria approached me, but for anyone playing for Italy is an honour. Before the match against Chelsea I didn't know about the call-up, I found out on my phone and it was an incredible emotion.

There are a lot of young players here in the Italy squad and that's good for the team. I want to give my all for the group. Mancini spoke to me and explained the tactical work he wants, there is always something to learn. Then having a captain of Donnarumma's calibre is fantastic."