The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is heating up: world football's biggest individual prize, awarded every year by France Football, the historic French sports publication founded in 1946 and organised since 2024 in collaboration with UEFA, rewards the best footballer of the calendar year on the basis of individual brilliance, performances with his team and the influence he exerts on the game.
Kane ahead of everyone, then Yamal and Mbappé. Kvaratskhelia only fifth: the Ballon d'Or odds
This year brings a change that goes beyond the pitch: for the first time in its 70-year history, the ceremony will leave Paris. The 70th edition will be held on 26 October 2026 in London, rather than at Paris's Théâtre du Châtelet, its traditional home. The choice of the English capital is no coincidence: it is a tribute to Stanley Matthews, the footballer who won the very first edition of the award in 1956. Through it, France Football and UEFA will mark the trophy's landmark anniversary by symbolically returning to its origins. The Ballon d'Or assesses the performances of the 2025-2026 calendar year, so the season that has just ended in Europe's major leagues carries as much weight as THE World Cup, which has historically been the event capable of overturning predictions in the space of just a few weeks.
Until June, the odds board told a very different story: Mbappé, Haaland and Yamal led the way, while Messi was cast as a romantic outsider at prices of up to 50/1. Then came the United States, and the World Cup did what it always does: it rewrote the pecking order. With the major leagues now just around the corner, bookmakers have updated the odds to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. After Ousmane Dembélé's success in the last edition, the two main favourites for this year, according to the operators, are Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal.
Leading bookmakers have the 2026 Ballon d'Or race finely poised between Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane. The England striker has the edge after a goal-laden season and a World Cup played at an extremely high level in an England shirt. The market, however, has not yet identified an outright winner: the race remains wide open and could stay in the balance until the trophy is awarded.
Right now, the England forward has a slight edge with the bookmakers. Behind him sits Kylian Mbappé, priced between 6.00 and 7.50. France did not win the World Cup, but the French talent is still seen as one of the leading contenders for overall success. The main chasing pack also features Rodri at around 5.00 and Lionel Messi, rated between 7.50 and 10.00. Further back are the rest of the field: defending winner Ousmane Dembélé is between 18.00 and 35.00, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is available at an average of 12.00, Fabian Ruiz between 15.00 and 25.00 and Jude Bellingham between 35.00 and 50.00. Further adrift is Erling Haaland, with odds of 50.00 currently leaving him as an outsider.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting