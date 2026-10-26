Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The Bayern Munich striker has claimed the award for the first time in his career, beating Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) and Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) after days of a three-way race. The 1993-born player follows PSG striker Ousmane Dembélé, who won it last year. Leo Messi holds the record with eight Ballon d'Or awards, three more than Cristiano Ronaldo. The trophy brings prestige and recognition, but no financial prize.
Kane after winning the Ballon d’Or: “I hope I can be an example to those who dream of becoming the best”
Kane’s words after winning the Ballon d’Or
Harry Kane takes the stage to collect the Ballon d'Or and reflects on his triumph: "I’m almost lost for words. Being here in London makes it even more special. I can imagine how difficult it was for the judges to vote. I thank those who voted for me and my Bayern team-mates: you pushed me and made me better. A hug for Kompany. I’m happy to bring this trophy back to Bayern. It’s also an honour to be England captain. I’m very proud, and I also thank Tuchel and his staff. I want to thank Tottenham too. I wouldn’t be here without Tottenham. I hope I can be an example to those who dream of being the best, as I am today. To my children: I’ve brought home many trophies, but this one is special. I want to be a good father as well as a good professional. And to my wife, my best friend: you wanted this almost more than I did... You helped me achieve my dreams."
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