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cm grafica zhegrova juventus
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Zhegrova has been reborn, but he cannot play in the Europa League and Atalanta are considering him for January

Juventus
Transfers
E. Zhegrova
Atalanta

The Kosovan, who scored twice for Sassuolo, is out of the UEFA list, and the transfer market is immediately being talked about again


Edon Zhegrova answered on the pitch. After a summer in which Juventus had also considered sidelining the Kosovan winger, the 1999-born player took centre stage at the Mapei Stadium with a brace that kept Juventus in the game until the end, in the match they then lost 3-2 against Sassuolo.


Fabrizio Romano reported Juventus' summer decision on his YouTube channel. The Bianconeri had explored the possibility of finding a transfer solution for Zhegrova, but none of the options led to an agreement. Lazio were never a genuinely concrete option, Atalanta gave it some thought without ever working seriously on the formula, while with Al-Ittihad no agreement was reached and the Saudi club chose other players.


Zhegrova therefore stayed in Turin. That stay had also led Juventus to leave him out of their UEFA list, believing they could still find the player a new destination in countries where the market was, and still is in the case of Saudi Arabia, open. In the end, though, the market did not produce a solution and the Kosovan remained with Juventus.

  • The response comes from the pitch

    Against Sassuolo, Zhegrova came on in the second half for Conceição and immediately changed the face of Juventus' attack. He brought pace, dribbling and end product, exactly what Juventus' other forwards had lacked. His brace dragged Juventus back from behind twice and almost completed the comeback at the Mapei Stadium. The final result, however, went Sassuolo's way, with Adzic scoring at the end of stoppage time to seal a 3-2 win.


    That display was Zhegrova's strongest response to the situation he has faced in recent months, even if it does not change the Europa League situation: the Kosovan was left out of Juventus' Europa League squad by Luciano Spalletti and will therefore not be available against NEC Nijmegen in Thursday evening's opener. On Sunday, meanwhile, he is expected to start on the bench, ready to come on against Atalanta.

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  • Atalanta are thinking about it again

    Atalanta could yet come back into the picture in Zhegrova's future. According to TuttoJuve.com, the Bergamo club are still monitoring the situation ahead of Januaryand are weighing up a loan deal with an option to buy. For now, though, Juventus have received no official contact or offer. It remains an early lead and one that will depend on the stance of the two clubs in the winter transfer window.


    Summer had left Zhegrova's position far from clear. On the pitch, though, there has already been an early signal: against Sassuolo, the Kosovan showed quality and character, scoring two goals that have given Juventus back a player who had seemed destined to leave. It remains to be seen whether that brace marks the start of a new story in black and white or simply serves as a shop window ahead of January, with the first option, as things stand today, looking the more likely. For a team struggling to score, the idea of doing without a player who seems to have rediscovered himself in front of goal looks, today, like a senseless choice for Juventus.

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