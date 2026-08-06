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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, what is still missing in the transfer market? Between Suzuki, Lucumì and Vlahovic’s replacement: a department-by-department analysis

Juventus
Transfers
Z. Suzuki
J. Lucumi

Juventus currently have a large squad of 28 players, but with clear gaps in certain areas

With three and a half weeks left in the transfer window, we analyse Juventus' squad department by department to work out where the biggest gaps are, both in numbers and in quality.


First, a reminder of Juventus' transfer business so far, both incomings and outgoings.


SIGNINGS: Ekhator (f, Genoa), Celik (d, Roma), Alajbegovic (f, Bayer Leverkusen), Kolo Muani (f, Paris Saint-Germain).


DEPARTURES: Vlahovic (f, free agent), Kostic (m, free agent), Openda (f, Lyon), Rouhi (d, Carrarese), Pedro Felipe (d, Racing Santander), Adzic (m, Sassuolo), Joao Mario (d, Fiorentina)



  • Goalkeepers

    On paper, Juventus have three goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin and Pinsoglio. The issue is that the second and third choices, Perin and Pinsoglio, are out of contract in a year's time, while first-choice keeper Di Gregorio, whose deal runs until 2029, has not convinced Spalletti or the club and is now almost isolated within it, also in light of the sensational case involving his agent in July. Juventus have yet to find either a solution for Di Gregorio or a new first-choice goalkeeper. Their main targets, Alisson and Dibu Martinez, have slipped away, while other options, such as Vicario, are not entirely convincing. The latest idea is to take Suzuki on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, if the French club buy the Japanese goalkeeper from Parma.



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  • Defenders

    Numerically, the positions are covered here too. The options in a back four, from right to left, are: Kalulu and Celik, Bremer and Gatti, Kelly and Rugani, Cambiaso and Cabal. But, just as with the goalkeepers, some of the options do not convince Spalletti. For the kind of football the Tuscan coach wants from his side, for example, a player like Lucumì would be better suited than Gatti: the Bologna defender is used to playing around 10 metres further forward than the former Frosinone man and is more accomplished in the build-up phase, while Gatti is at his best in a low block and in man-to-man situations.


  • Midfielders

    With 4-2-3-1 the starting shape, Juventus' current squad have far too many central midfielders, seven in total: Locatelli, McKennie, Thuram, Kooopmeiners, Miretti, Douglas Luiz and Arthur. The first three are almost untouchable, while Juventus are ready to listen to offers for Koopmeiners and Miretti. Finally, the two Brazilians remain a question mark: in theory, they would be the first two candidates to leave, but surprisingly one of the two could even end up staying. After all these years, though, there is still no deep-lying playmaker capable of trying to repeat first Pirlo's feats and then Pjanic's. Here too, as with the other areas of the squad, the same refrain applies: there are plenty of players, but the quality is not especially high.



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  • Forwards

    There is also serious strength in depth in attack: for the four attacking spots in the 4-2-3-1, there are currently as many as 10 players available, Alajbegovic, Kolo Muani, Ekhator, Nico Gonzalez, Boga, Conceicao, David, Milik, Yildiz and Zhegrova. But here too, apologies for repeating it, there are plenty of question marks: Nico Gonzalez will be sold, with only the destination and the fee still to be decided, while David, Milik and Zhegrova are also up for sale, despite the goal against Chelsea. Then there is the long-standing centre-forward problem: Kolo Muani is a strong option, but he is a mobile forward rather than the physical central striker Spalletti would love to have. In short, despite the ten forwards in the squad, Vlahovic's replacement is still missing.


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