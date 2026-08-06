With three and a half weeks left in the transfer window, we break down Juventus' squad department by department to work out where the biggest gaps are, both in terms of numbers and quality.





First, a quick recap of Juventus' business so far, both in and out.





SIGNINGS: Ekhator (f, Genoa), Celik (d, Roma), Alajbegovic (f, Bayer Leverkusen), Kolo Muani (f, Paris Saint-Germain).





DEPARTURES: Vlahovic (f, free agent), Kostic (m, free agent), Openda (f, Lyon), Rouhi (d, Carrarese), Pedro Felipe (d, Racing Santander), Adzic (m, Sassuolo), Joao Mario (d, Fiorentina)







