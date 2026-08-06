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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, what is missing in the transfer market? Between Suzuki, Lucumì and Vlahovic’s replacement: an analysis department by department

Juventus
Transfers
Z. Suzuki
J. Lucumi

Juventus currently have a large squad of 28 players, but with clear gaps in certain positions

With three and a half weeks left in the transfer window, we break down Juventus' squad department by department to work out where the biggest gaps are, both in terms of numbers and quality.


First, a quick recap of Juventus' business so far, both in and out.


SIGNINGS: Ekhator (f, Genoa), Celik (d, Roma), Alajbegovic (f, Bayer Leverkusen), Kolo Muani (f, Paris Saint-Germain).


DEPARTURES: Vlahovic (f, free agent), Kostic (m, free agent), Openda (f, Lyon), Rouhi (d, Carrarese), Pedro Felipe (d, Racing Santander), Adzic (m, Sassuolo), Joao Mario (d, Fiorentina)



  • Goalkeepers

    On paper, Juventus have three goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin and Pinsoglio. The problem is that their second and third-choice options, Perin and Pinsoglio, are out of contract in a year's time, while first-choice keeper Di Gregorio, whose deal runs until 2029, does not satisfy Spalletti or the club and is almost isolated within the squad, also in light of the sensational case involving his agent in July. Juventus have yet to find either a solution for Di Gregorio or a new first-choice goalkeeper. The main targets, Alisson and Dibu Martinez, are no longer options, while other solutions, such as Vicario, are not entirely convincing. The latest idea is to sign Suzuki on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, if the French club were to buy the Japanese goalkeeper from Parma.



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  • Defenders

    Numbers-wise, the positions are covered here too. The pairings in a back four, from right to left, are: Kalulu and Celik, Bremer and Gatti, Kelly and Rugani, Cambiaso and Cabal. Yet, as with the goalkeepers, the quality of some of the options does not convince Spalletti. For the kind of football the Tuscan coach wants his side to play, for example, a player like Lucumi would be more functional than Gatti: the Bologna defender is used to playing around ten metres further forward than the former Frosinone man and is more accomplished in the build-up phase, whereas Gatti is at his best in a low block and in man-to-man situations.


  • Midfielders

    Starting from a 4-2-3-1 system, the current Juventus squad has far too many central midfielders, seven in all: Locatelli, McKennie, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Miretti, Douglas Luiz and Arthur. The first three are virtually untouchable, while Juventus are ready to listen to offers for Koopmeiners and Miretti. Finally, the two Brazilians remain a question mark: in theory, they would be the first two candidates to leave, but surprisingly one of the two could also end up staying. After years, that deep-lying playmaker is still missing. Here too, as in the other areas of the squad, the same point applies: there are plenty of players, but the quality is not especially high. And Juventus could look for someone capable of repeating what first Pirlo and then Pjanic produced.



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  • Forwards

    There is strength in numbers in attack too: for the four forward positions in the 4-2-3-1, there are currently as many as 10 players available: Alajbegovic, Kolo Muani, Ekhator, Nico Gonzalez, Boga, Conceicao, David, Milik, Yildiz and Zhegrova. But the same applies here, excuse the repetition, there are plenty of question marks: Nico Gonzalez will be sold, with only the destination and the fee still to be decided, and David, Milik and Zhegrova are also up for sale, despite the goal against Chelsea. Then there is the long-running centre-forward problem: Kolo Muani has delivered a decent return, but he is a mobile forward and not the physical central striker Spalletti would love to have. In short, despite the 10 forwards in the squad, Vlajovic's replacement is still missing.


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