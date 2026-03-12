Emiliano Viviano has spoken again about Juventus and the Bianconeri's latest transfer dealings. The former goalkeeper appeared on the Sportium Fun podcast and assessed the work of Damien Comolli, the current CEO of Juventus, comparing him with his predecessor, Cristiano Giuntoli. Here are his words.
Translated by
Juventus, Viviano: "Giuntoli is 150 times better than Comolli. Name me one decent signing made by the Frenchman."
COMOLLI OR GIUNTOLI?
"Name me one decent signing Comolli made. Giuntoli has done 150 times better than Comolli. When they ask you to reduce the wage bill by €50 million and, after you do so, they tell you that you haven't achieved results, it's easy to do what Comolli did. You spend here and there. Giuntoli had to reduce the wage bill: we can't evaluate a manager as if it were fantasy football. It's not about buying and selling, he has to do a number of things: manage the team and do other things. He may have signed Di Gregorio, who turned out to be a mistake, or Koopmeiners, who we all would have bought, but what did Comolli do? He signed David and Openda. There isn't one who has made it big, who makes you say, 'Well done'.
ABOUT GOALKEEPERS
On another previous occasion, Viviano had also expressed his opinion on the change in goal between Di Gregorio and Perin, with the latter starting as second choice and recently becoming the first-choice keeper. Speaking to Radio Radio, this is what he had to say.
"Personally, I prefer Perin, but when we talk about Di Gregorio, we are still talking about an excellent goalkeeper. It is clear that playing for a team that has had world-class goalkeepers between the posts for forty years is not easy. The expectations are enormous, and on top of that, every mistake made in a Juventus shirt is amplified and often overshadows good performances. I don't think that suddenly, from being a promising goalkeeper, he has become the unluckiest of the unlucky."