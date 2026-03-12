Juventus, Viviano: "Giuntoli is 150 times better than Comolli. Name me one decent signing made by the Frenchman."

On another previous occasion, Viviano had also expressed his opinion on the change in goal between Di Gregorio and Perin, with the latter starting as second choice and recently becoming the first-choice keeper. Speaking to Radio Radio, this is what he had to say.

"Personally, I prefer Perin, but when we talk about Di Gregorio, we are still talking about an excellent goalkeeper. It is clear that playing for a team that has had world-class goalkeepers between the posts for forty years is not easy. The expectations are enormous, and on top of that, every mistake made in a Juventus shirt is amplified and often overshadows good performances. I don't think that suddenly, from being a promising goalkeeper, he has become the unluckiest of the unlucky."