83' – Protests over a handball in the penalty area by Idzes, who jumps alongside Vlahovic. The entire Juventus sideappeals to the referee, who instead allows play to continue before blowing his whistle after consulting the VAR room. Marchetti is called to the on-field review, where he deems Idzes’s handball to be a foul, as his arm is in an unnatural position relative to the rest of his body. However, the Bianconeri striker’s shirt-pulling on the Neroverdi defender is not judged to be a foul.