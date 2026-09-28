Juventus are still scouring the market for reinforcements on the left flank, and Emerson Palmieri remains on the club's shortlist. The Marseille player, born in 1994 and under contract until 2027, already came close to joining Juventus in the last summer window. According to Corriere dello Sport, the French club are willing to let the full-back leave for a modest fee as they look to trim the wage bill. In January, though, Juventus would need to make room in the squad and on the balance sheet, potentially through the sale of Juan Cabal, who is currently sidelined through injury and had already been considered for a departure in the summer.
Juventus, three options for the left flank: from Emerson Palmieri to Abner and Tagliafico
Abner
Another of the profiles under the closest scrutiny is Abner, a Brazilian wide player born in 2000 who plays for Lyon (with a contract running until 2029). Juventus scouts have tracked him for some time and are said to have already made initial contact with both the player and the French club. The dossier is also said to have been discussed during talks linked to the Openda deal, when Juventus and Lyon are said to have touched on the full-back's future. For now, there is no genuine negotiation to report, but Juventus could sound things out again in the coming weeks to assess the costs and conditions.
Tagliafico
Nicolás Tagliafico, Lyon's Argentine 1992-born full-back, also remains an option (with a contract running until 2027). Juventus had already tried to sign him at the end of August, but the move mainly fell through because Cabal did not leave and because of competition from Atletico Madrid, who were themselves unable to complete the deal.
Three profiles, then, for the same need: to strengthen the left flank and give Luciano Spalletti more options.
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