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Cm grafica Alajbegovic Juventus Inside 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, this is how you lose Alajbegovic: he can improve, others can’t any more

Juventus
K. Alajbegovic
Originals
Opinion
Serie A

Juventus have many ‘older’ players whose limitations are now well known and recur year after year under different managers. Choices should not hinder the development of those who, by contrast, have plenty of room for improvement.

The 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League hasn't deepened Juventus' crisis, but it hasn't resolved it either. A controversially disallowed goal would have made it 3-2, and Luciano Spalletti's side responded well after falling behind. Yet they showed weaknesses in mentality, tactics and technique. Juventus remain among the top eight in the Europa League standings as they aim to qualify directly for the round of 16 without going through the play-offs. In the league, they sit eighth.


Juventus-Rennes also revealed plenty about the team, the manager and the players beyond the points and standings. Luciano Spalletti keeps changing formation, even during matches, as he searches for the setup best suited to the players at his disposal. Thursday night's match, together with the league defeat to Lazio, offered plenty of insight into the individual players.


  • Who has no room for improvement

    Many players in the Juventus squad look close to their ceiling. Their form has fluctuated, more for some than others, but Bremer, Gatti, Cambiaso, Douglas Luiz, McKennie, Kalulu and Nico Gonzalez have performed much the same under Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor and Spalletti. So have the injured Locatelli and Thuram. They are fully developed players, with strengths and weaknesses already clear: would another manager (Conte, Inzaghi) really get much more out of them? Could they turn a corner? There is reason to doubt it.


  • Focus on those who can improve

    Juventus can and must focus on their new arrivals, especially the younger players. They need to find their identity and their place. They have room to improve, considerably so in some cases. Woltemade comes to mind, though his straight loan means he cannot be part of a project. Above all, there is Yildiz, when he returns from injury, and, for now, Alajbegovic.

  • The Alajbegovic case

    Born in 2007, the Bosnian former Salzburg player started the season strongly, showing the skill and potential he had also displayed for his national team. His recent appearances, though, have told a different story. Alajbegovic has played his part, but the concern is that the team's instability, changes of formation, doubts over the manager's future and struggles of the older players, who should be leading the group, are now hampering the number 17's integration. Juventus must do everything they can to prevent that.


    A 19-year-old potential champion should get more playing time, even if he makes mistakes through inexperience, than players whose many limitations and few qualities are already well established.

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LEC

LEC

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

JUV

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