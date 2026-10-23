The 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League hasn't deepened Juventus' crisis, but it hasn't resolved it either. A controversially disallowed goal would have made it 3-2, and Luciano Spalletti's side responded well after falling behind. Yet they showed weaknesses in mentality, tactics and technique. Juventus remain among the top eight in the Europa League standings as they aim to qualify directly for the round of 16 without going through the play-offs. In the league, they sit eighth.





Juventus-Rennes also revealed plenty about the team, the manager and the players beyond the points and standings. Luciano Spalletti keeps changing formation, even during matches, as he searches for the setup best suited to the players at his disposal. Thursday night's match, together with the league defeat to Lazio, offered plenty of insight into the individual players.



