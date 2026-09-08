Juventus: the causes of the injuries, the contradictions of the transfer market and Spalletti who must find new solutions in attack

Juventus have more injured players than points in the table: nine to seven. That is the tally from Juventus' first three league matches. In the treatment room, with problems of varying seriousness and recovery times of varying length, are Yildiz, Thuram, Locatelli, McKennie, Cambiaso, Boga, Ekhator, Cabal and Sarr. On the pitch, they have beaten Frosinone and Parma, then drawn with AC Milan.
Nothing explains the enormous challenge awaiting Juventus this season, and all the contradictions of yet another year zero in the club's recent history better than the end of the transfer window and this highly unusual start to the season.