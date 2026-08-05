Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, spoke to Sky Sport after the 1-0 friendly win over Chelsea in Hong Kong. Juventus still have not conceded in pre-season: they kept another clean sheet today after Basel-Juventus 0-0, Standard Liege-Juventus 0-1 and Juventus-Nice 2-0.
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Juventus, Spalletti: “Zhegrova did well, but the goal is not enough. No goals conceded? It’s August football. David’s substitution...”
The match
"These tests tell you what path you are on. I liked the fact that we always remained a team throughout the match, both when we were under pressure on the edge of the area and when we broke forward. We created some very good chances and could also have done a bit more. The attitude was always based on compactness and the ability to bring onto the pitch, all together, what had to be done at every moment of the match. I saw a very active team that was always close to the ball."
ZHEGROVA
"A goal is obviously pleasing for anyone, but on its own it is not enough. Just as an assist or a goal are not enough if, over the other ninety minutes, you do not give the right support to the team. You score a goal in a minute, whereas the match lasts ninety-six: what really matters is your attitude throughout the whole game. He did well. It is true, at times he gave the ball away when he could have kept the move going, but he showed his qualities. When he has the ball at his feet, he can draw in two or three defenders, and he also showed the quality of his shot. It is always about putting all these things back inside that box I was talking about earlier, in order to complete the performance and help the team grow. Then there are those who contribute with one play and those who do so with another."
KELLY
"For example, Kelly also made two switches of play: they do not go down as assists, but they are important moves. He built the move well and found two through balls that pushed the entire opposing team back to the edge of their area, allowing us to breathe. If you only think about defending against teams of this level, you will not see the game through. To score you have to go and attack, press, play. You have to be footballers. Not a person who plays football, but a footballer."
Chelsea
"Chelsea can do everything: they can build from the back, they can finish, and they can give the game huge impetus in terms of tempo and speed, reports TuttoJuve.com. They are a team of the very highest level and, precisely for this reason, it was important for us not to bend our backs in the face of these situations."
The transfer market
"I'm the least suitable person to talk about these things. The club are working hard, and we have the same ideas."
Zero goals conceded
"It's August football, with lots of substitutions. We made lots of substitutions because I wanted to try to give space to two lads who, in my opinion, deserved it. David, on the other hand, was supposed to play about half an hour. In the end I preferred to bring him straight into the thick of the match rather than wait until the end. If then, in the final quarter of an hour, there is the risk of making him play too many minutes, you substitute him again. These are normal situations at this stage of the season and they can be managed one way or the other".
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