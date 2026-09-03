Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, spoke exclusively to Sportmediast: "I have taken a tour through the soul of football, I have coached in cities that generate enthusiasm and want to dream. Here at Juve I feel a great responsibility, there is an important history behind us. Wherever you look, you find Ballons d'Or, Serie A titles and cups on the walls. Inside this club everyone wants to get back to that level, but there are steps that have to be taken. We have to start again from football on the pitch, from the character of the team and from a potential that allows you to do this. In recent years we have lost a bit of ground compared to the others."
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Juventus, Spalletti: "The level of the squad has risen, nine new players despite the limitations. Yildiz stronger than Lautaro and Malen"
Champions: seven teams for four places
"I do not want to be either presumptuous or to create limitations, I want to be very realistic. In the press conference I said: 'Try to draw up a table of the top eight places and you will have to leave important teams outside the Champions League spots'. There are seven teams of major and absolute level, for their quality and for the path they come from in the previous league campaign, as well as the potential of their squad and the significant business they have done in the market. For our part, we have to think about improving day after day to move closer to objectives that, as things stand today, are still a very long way off. We have to commit ourselves every day to doing something different, with hard work and by seeking motivation. Only in this way can you aspire to the process that leads to victory'."
Good transfer window despite the limitations
"I don't want to pass the buck or put more attention on us. Inter are a strong team and they have shown it. They are in a position to win again after a sensible transfer window to strengthen themselves. The others have been playing catch-up, while they were there watching after having had room to complete their transfer business earlier. We had to move in certain opportunistic situations, bringing in nine new players despite the limitations. Given the level of football they have played and the leagues they come from, it could be easy for our new signings to settle in. They can give us competition and quality."
Yildiz the strongest in Serie A
"Malen? He is certainly a player who has sparked curiosity among many people. As well as the goals he has scored, he attacks space 30 times with strength and frequency of stride, he is a strong player. Then there are others who are extremely strong. We have Yildiz, who in my opinion is the strongest. Lautaro was a young lad when I was coaching Inter, but he was already showing all his qualities. At Napoli I coached Di Lorenzo, he is one of the strongest around. Nico Paz has shown us his qualities... there are lots of strong players."
Top-level Europa League
"It is a competition of the highest level. The difference comes from how much you can grow and maintain that level. Before the international break we will play nine matches in 22 days. We will need balance and the ability to rotate 22 players while playing football at the top end of the table in the league and in the Europa League. It will not be easy. The Uefa settlement agreement does not allow us a very large squad. We have restrictions that forced us to leave five players out of the Uefa list, it was a decision that kept me awake at night."
Woltemade must become a finisher
"Sarr gives our midfield the qualities we had grown used to with Thuram in transition. He combines ball-playing with driving at the opposition's defensive line through long runs, but he also knows how to get back and double up. He knows every angle of the pitch and covers them well. He brings Premier League football with him, built on physicality, running and speed of thought. He will take our team up a level. Woltemade? He is what we were looking for in terms of physicality. He is not exactly a finisher, but whether he wants to or not he has to become one. He has to be an attacking pivot, to which he will add ball-playing. He is flexible, light, smooth, and that is surprising with that physical build. He has also played in midfield and knows how to create passing lanes, horizontally and vertically. He will give us new solutions. He is a very good lad, he smiles at everyone, and it is very nice to be with him during training."
Growth in the squad’s level
"The work of the sporting directors was important, with nine new players. We got over the line deals that the scouting department had identified and moved in on transfer situations that emerged in recent weeks. The level of the squad has certainly risen thanks to all these elements and this work."
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