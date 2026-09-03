Juventus, Spalletti: "The level of the squad has risen, nine new players despite the limitations. Yildiz stronger than Lautaro and Malen"

"Sarr gives our midfield the qualities we had grown used to with Thuram in transition. He combines ball-playing with driving at the opposition's defensive line through long runs, but he also knows how to get back and double up. He knows every angle of the pitch and covers them well. He brings Premier League football with him, built on physicality, running and speed of thought. He will take our team up a level. Woltemade? He is what we were looking for in terms of physicality. He is not exactly a finisher, but whether he wants to or not he has to become one. He has to be an attacking pivot, to which he will add ball-playing. He is flexible, light, smooth, and that is surprising with that physical build. He has also played in midfield and knows how to create passing lanes, horizontally and vertically. He will give us new solutions. He is a very good lad, he smiles at everyone, and it is very nice to be with him during training."