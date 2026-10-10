Zhegrova and the internationals

"He is one of those who has changed bibs in the last two training sessions, between the starters and the non-starters, Tuttosport reports. The others are well, they have all returned in the right mental condition, they have trained well in terms of concentration and tempo in recent days. In this case too, we have tailored the workloads according to when they returned. We are happy to have the players currently available to us and with their condition."





Cagliari

"Pisacane and Giulini have deserved the points they have, but not last year's win. They did not deserve that. We know it will be a difficult match, they deliberately allow you a bit of space and invite you to play in their half, having players who turn play around well and pass well in tight spaces, thus cancelling out the counter-press. As in previous years, they manage to bring certain players to the fore and this year they are doing it with Maldini. We will have to be very good, very determined, very alert, intense. If spaces are left, they know how to behave."





Cambiaso

"Andrea has completed all the training sessions properly. I am happy with the players available to me. You cannot avoid every obstacle and every situation that happens to you. There is no point highlighting them, you have to go through them. You come across obstacles, they are in front of you. Talking about them is a waste of time, you have to go through them and that's it. We are happy with who we have available and we will go and play with them to win the match."





The hunger

"We want to improve and keep growing, to keep learning. Those who stop learning often repeat themselves. Those who go and discover new things then grow. We always want to train in the right way. It does not seem to me that there is anything negative in what has happened in the last few matches that means we necessarily have to reach that level of hunger. It is always important to have it on the pitch, to be willing to make it a reason for living. We have to translate on to the pitch the love of the many sports fans we have, to pass on to those around you the seriousness of behaviour and the seriousness of performances and results. We are doing that and there is always room to do something more. We have often spoken about doing well, but you can do extremely well, super well."





"There will never be any respite for those who have made our choice. Juventus will always be condemned to win, whether people speak well of Juventus or badly of Juventus. We are the ones who raise the bar of our target. We know we have to be inside that group that must do well. Then there are those who mention us in the Serie A title race, but we are the ones who have strong ambitions and know where we are living this moment in life and professionally. We do not let anyone else tell us that."





Kolo Muani

"We want to leave him fairly free in his way of doing things, we encourage him to have different behaviours rather than simply being a central striker. A player's limit is not only what he knows how to do but often what he still cannot recognise. He has this quality of ease in his running, of knowing how to operate a bit out wide and a bit as a centre-forward in central areas. He is good in the air, he knows how to turn on himself. We appreciate him a lot. As well as supporting him in his choices, we point out something new to him. He has been too much of a central striker, he needs to move more. These are the demands being made of him."





Alessandro Romano

"I think what he is doing has been appreciated because he has been called up by the national team. Then if I have to hand out compliments, I prefer to give them to my players. In the deep-lying playmaker role I have one of the highest level. Good playmakers make managers less crazy and I have one who helps me. Douglas Luiz is so generous with others that he loses sight of himself. He really is like that both in the way he plays football and as a person."





Nico Gonzalez

"There are players who show you this characteristic, with the look of people who are determined and want to shape their own future. Who always want to give the maximum and achieve the maximum. Nico shows that he is intense in everything he does, with this convinced and defined look. In some ways also special because he immediately shows you the path he wants to follow, whether it concerns an opponent or a manager. He always has his eyebrow nicely slit and this deep stare."





Koopmeiners and Kelly

"He knows how to do several things, especially if deployed a bit deeper, where he has this quality in his vision of the game. He has these three-dimensional glasses with which he manages to see behind the first barrier. He manages to give tempo to the ball, to give directions in the search for a goal. We, however, in defence have Lucumì, who is doing very well, Kelly, whom we forced to stay out but who in his path with us has been very positive, as seen last year. There is the idea of managing him to let him show his qualities. Koop is a deep-lying playmaker who knows how to turn the team around, he knows how to take them by the hand. He has probably got something wrong but I have not lost confidence in seeing him manage the team."





Sarr

"He is that midway point between the holding midfielder who passes the ball and the one who eats up the kilometres with his runs into the box, doing it with the right timing. He is more similar to McKennie and Thuram, who cover a lot of ground in a short time and also know how to play in tight spaces. He could also be one of those who has played and then not so much and now has changed bibs."