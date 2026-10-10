Juventus, Spalletti in press conference on the eve of the match against Cagliari

Luciano Spalletti, manager of Juventus, spoke at a press conference on the eve of Sunday's 20:45 match against Cagliari at the Unipol Domus.





The break

"In these situations, the approach is a simple one, because you are given a long break, with lengthy periods of rest, in order to restore certain things that are then put to the test in matches close together: the build-up of fatigue and the accumulation of rest - reports TuttoJuve.com -. There is no other medicine, so we manage the situation in this way, assessing things carefully at individual level and tailoring the work, with all the time available for the players who have remained and who we have."