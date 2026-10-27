"We are on the ball, the team are on the ball and the club are on the ball. You can see it in the care taken over the free-kick that led to the opening goal against Lecce. If the players’ minds had not been clear, they would not have managed it. We have to find the right solutions on the pitch. We have to arrive by coach and not even get changed, but go straight onto the pitch and compete as we did in the first half against Lecce.

Then there is the danger of matches coming so close together. But fatigue is also a mental state, because sooner or later it arrives, and it depends on how you respond at that moment. If you push it away, accept that you are tired and find other solutions, then that is good. The team have the right mentality and it showed, although we made a few too many misplaced passes. We are completely healthy"