"We're on the ball, the team are on the ball and the club are on the ball. You can see it in the care taken over the free kick that led to the opening goal against Lecce. If the team hadn't had clear heads, they wouldn't have pulled it off. We have to find the right solutions on the pitch. We have to arrive by coach and not even get changed, but go straight onto the pitch and play the way we did in the first half against Lecce.

Then there's the danger of matches coming so close together. Fatigue is also a state of mind, though, because sooner or later it comes, and it depends on how you respond at that moment. If you push it away, accept that you're tired and find other solutions, then that's fine. The team have the right mentality and it showed, although we misplaced a few too many passes. We're completely healthy."